A medical practice representative has been invited to talk to Kington Town Council

A representative of Kington Medical Practice will be invited to a future town council meeting.

The surgery based on Eardisley Road in the town includes six doctors, one nurse practitioner, four practice nurses and one phlebotomist.

At a recent meeting Councillor Bob Widdowson said several people had raised concerns with him recently about the surgery and he said Kington Town Council had not heard an update from them for a long time.

He said it would be good if the council invited the medical practice to send along a representative to a future town council meeting to talk about the surgery and what is going on there, as an annual report.

Members agreed that the clerk should write and invite the practice to a future meeting.