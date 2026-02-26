Shifnal Town Council has issued a pledge ahead of its 2026 Christmas Lights Switch on after admitting it "missed the mark on the 2025 event".

Town mayor, Councillor Paul Williamson has written to residents of the town outlining the plans for this year's event, and efforts to ensure Shifnal residents will enjoy an evening full of festive fun.

The update comes after feedback to the council on the 2025 event.

Councillor Williams said that the 2026 switch-on will take place from 4pm to 8.30pm, on Saturday, November 28 - a longer running-time than last year's festivities.

He added that people can expect more entertainment, including extra live music and more children's activities.

'We missed the mark on the 2025 event'

In an open letter he said: "I am writing to share an update on plans for the 2026 Christmas Lights Switch-On and to thank everyone who provided feedback following last year’s event.