Judas Priest guitar legend Glenn Tipton donates to support Parkinson’s research

The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation's funds come from all avenues, but are made up mainly from fans buying special merchandise during multi-platinum metal icons Judas Priest's tours.

The charity, which has already donated £230,000 to Imperial College London, will be donating a further £250,000 to the world-renowned public research university, which is where Glenn is being treated for Parkinson’s Disease under the care of the Consultant & Professor in Clinical Neurology, Peter Bain.

Glenn Tipton. Picture: Ross Halfin

The donation will be used to help towards a pioneering treatment called MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), which aims to help relieve the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s, particularly tremor.

Speaking about the donation, Professor Bain says: “This is a wonderful donation, which we plan to use for doing a study of Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound brain surgery for the treatment of the tremor and other symptoms of Parkinson’s, with an end goal of making this treatment available for people with Parkinson’s on the NHS.”

The importance of this incredible treatment is echoed by Glenn who adds: “We will beat this awful disease – United We Stand…”