When will the refurbished Y Lanfa in Welshpool re-open - councillor asks

Known collectively as Y Lanfa/The Wharf in Welshpool, the £1 million refurbishment of the building is part of a wider scheme to restore the Montgomery Canal, which received £14 million in UK Government Levelling Up funding.

In May 2024, the museum closed, with the building work supposed to be completed last summer, and with the expectation of reopening in autumn 2025.

The library was relocated to the nearby canal cottages to maintain a temporary service.

Councillor Graham Breeze (Powys Independents – Welshpool Llanerchyddol) is also the chairman of Powysland Museum Trust and is worried at the growing delays.

Cllr Breeze said: “Acting in my formal role as a Powys County Council-appointed trustee—I must express growing concern on behalf of the local community and the museum trust.”

Community Wellbeing comes under the remit of Councillor Raiff Devlin (Liberal Democrat – Talybont-on-Usk), who is the cabinet member for Customers, Digital and Community Services.

Cllr Breeze wants an explanation from Cllr Devlin on several issues.

Cllr Breeze asks: “Why are the deadlines for the reopening of both the Welshpool Library and Powysland Museum falling further behind schedule?

“Why does the town’s library continue to operate from the nearby cottages with a significantly reduced service, and has any assessment been made of the impact this is having on library users of all ages?”

Cllr Breeze wants dates to be given for the reopening of Welshpool Library and Powysland Museum on the ground floor of Y Lanfa.

He also asks when the canal-side cottages would be available for letting once the library has left.

A Powys council spokesman said: “A formal response from the Cabinet Member will be issued and published within 10 working days.

“This is part of the process of questions at any time to Cabinet Portfolio Holders.”

This means that Cllr Breeze should receive answers by Tuesday, March 10.

The spokesman added: “Leisure, libraries and culture were previously known as Community Services, but the name changed to Community Wellbeing as part of a senior leadership restructure implemented by the chief executive (Emma Palmer), and has been in place since April 2024.

“The Community Wellbeing service is part of the Social Services and Wellbeing directorate.”

When will Y Lanfa in Welshpool re-open? From Google Streetview