Alton Towers Bluey ride launch revealed with £32 ticket to beat £68 gate price

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Families planning a trip to Alton Towers this spring have a new reason to get excited – and a surprisingly cheap way to beat the £68 walk-in ticket price.

The Staffordshire theme park has confirmed that its brand-new Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! will officially open on March 28 inside CBeebies Land, and early ticket deals mean visitors can currently secure entry from £32 by clicking here – a huge saving compared with the £68 price if you turn up on the day.

To mark the countdown, Alton Towers has unveiled a giant portrait of Bluey made from more than 11,000 tins of beans on the resort’s iconic lawn. The playful artwork, measuring roughly 20 by 15 metres and taking 18 hours to build, recreates Bluey dressed as her fan-favourite granny alter ego from the hit “Grannies” episode – a nod to the chaotic bean-slipping antics loved by young viewers.

The giant portrait uses 11,494 tins of beans

But while the stunt is grabbing headlines, it’s the new ride itself that’s likely to pull in families looking for a fresh attraction without paying peak gate prices.

Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! is being billed as the world’s first Bluey rollercoaster, designed specifically for pre-schoolers and young families.

Set within Bluey’s Backyard, the family-friendly coaster promises a colourful, story-led experience that celebrates the playful spirit of the hugely popular CBeebies series.

Alongside the coaster, the park is expanding its Bluey offering with additional themed hotel rooms at the CBeebies Land Hotel, plus existing meet-and-greets with Bluey, Bingo, Mum Chilli and Dad Bandit.

Combined with live entertainment and family-focused rides, the resort is positioning itself as a must-visit destination for younger children this spring.

The new ride opens on March 28, and tickets are on sale now

For parents weighing up the cost, though, the real headline might be the pricing loophole. Advance online deals currently start at £32 if you click here, which is dramatically cheaper than the standard £68 walk-in rate.

As always with these promotions, availability and dates vary – and the cheapest tickets tend to disappear quickly once demand ramps up.

With Bluey still ranking as one of the most-watched shows on CBeebies and clocking more than a billion streams on BBC iPlayer, the launch is expected to draw serious interest from families across the UK.

Click here to select the cheapest day-tickets from the Alton Towers website.