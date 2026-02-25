In pictures: Reliving the charm of Severn Valley Railway’s smallest halt ahead of Branch Line Weekend

For most of the year, passenger trains drift through Eardington without pause, interrupted only by the occasional gala. But for one weekend, the quiet wayside halt will awaken once more. Steam whistles will echo across the fields, doors will slam, and passengers will gather as the award-winning Shropshire station resumes the role it once knew so well.

Eardington station c1910

With 23 trains scheduled to call over the two days — more than at any other point in its history — Eardington will be transformed into a lively country station once again, offering a rare glimpse of rural railway life as it might have been remembered. Highlights include:

Class 101 DMU

Class 108 DMU

GWR 1450

GWR 7714

GWR 7802 Bradley Manor (Saturday only)

BR 75069 (Sunday only)

Eardington station pictured in the 1930s

In this gallery, we journey back to 2018 to recall when volunteers at Eardington opened the premises for a special 150th anniversary celebration. Visitors could explore the station as it would have appeared in 1910, complete with signs, clocks, posters, furniture, and the unmistakable atmosphere of a historic railway. Joined by a selection of classic cars, guests watched historic trains pass through, receiving a friendly wave from the passing conductor.