From playgrounds to youth clubs: 16 photos recalling childhood fun across Shropshire

From playground games and school activities to out-of-school youth clubs, a nostalgic look at how youngsters spent their time across Shropshire over the decades.

By Tania Taylor
Enjoy this shuffled gallery, and feel free to share your own memories in the comments at the end.

January 20, 1968, the caption reads: 'In two weeks' time, a hovercraft rally is to be held at Meole Brace Secondary Modern School, Shrewsbury. Today two competitors arrived at the school for a dry run. To show the versatility of this air rider, eight pupils hopped aboard and floated around the playground.'
Shrewsbury's Belle Vue Youth Club members on a trip to Blackpool in 1957.
Children in the playground at Jackfield School. Undated. The school closed in the early 1980s. This picture was shared by George and Edna Morris.
Taken at the time of the 1975 referendum on Common Market membership (or European Union as it is now). The caption was: 'Just a novel variation on traditional hopscotch for 11-year-old Elizabeth Wood and her friends at Ercall Junior School, Wellington. But a simple Yes or No on today's ballot cards will have great influence on their future lives.'
