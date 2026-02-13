Pictures from the past: 28 charming snapshots of home deliveries and services in the West Midlands from a bygone era
The Covid-19 pandemic reminded us just how vital home deliveries can be, especially for those less able to get out. Driven by convenience, technology, and post-pandemic habits, many of us now see them as essential.
Looking back over the decades, we remember the friendly faces who once brought goods to our doorsteps, offered services and collected unwanted items, come rain or shine.
From the transport and effort involved, these snapshots from the archives offer a charming glimpse into a bygone era of deliveries across the region, some still familiar today.
