Pictures from the past: 28 charming snapshots of home deliveries and services in the West Midlands from a bygone era

Looking back over the decades, we remember the friendly faces who once brought goods to our doorsteps, offered services and collected unwanted items, come rain or shine.

From the transport and effort involved, these snapshots from the archives offer a charming glimpse into a bygone era of deliveries across the region, some still familiar today.

Postman Charlie Williams with some young boys in Churchstoke. Dick Williams says he was given the photograph of his postman father by Malcolm Jones, it was taken by his mother in 1932. It is believed Charlie Williams is handing over stamps to a young boy who was holding out some money for them. The boy on the left is Mr Jones, and the other lad was Os Francis. The location is Cwm Cae, Pentre, Churchstoke.

May 6, 1968. Mr Vin Sneyd of Wolverhampton, an employee of Midland Counties Dairy.

A rag and bone man at Brierley Hill on August 23, 1963.

October 27, 1948: 'Shrewsbury postman William Edward Mullock is here pictured busily making the 4 o'clock collection yesterday afternoon from a hexagonal pillar box.' Picture: Frank Gortony. The picture was likely taken in The Square, Shrewsbury.

'Mr Kitson poses for a picture that will be just a memory soon in Lye where once seven bakers flourished.' March 1960.

Dennis Foxall of Bridgnorth about to make a delivery, believed to be of a mattress and wardrobe, carried on top of his car, circa 1950s. The picture is from the late Dennis's son Frank Foxall, who said: 'My dad was Dennis Foxall and the business included furniture, wallpaper, paints, home decoration, and fishing tackle. He used to sell furniture and I reckon that that's a mattress, and that that on top is a single wardrobe. He didn't have a van. He always bought a car that could take the load. I can vaguely remember it. I think it was blue. This was the last car before he bought an Austin. I can't tell you what sort of car this one is. A Wolseley? In the background is my dad's house, where I was born. That's West Grove, on The Grove at Bridgnorth.' The business was just on the right at the junction with Cartway when coming over Bridgnorth bridge towards High Town.

An ice cream horse and cart belonging to Mr Humphreys of the Mountfields Dairy, Shrewsbury. His horse and cart was very popular. Picture taken outside the Bricklayers Arms, at the top of Copthorne Bank. It is thought to be Mr Humphreys in the cart. David Trumper says: ‘Diane Galliers identifies the lady on the left is Mrs Pugh, and that’s her son Tony Pugh sitting on the ice cream van. The lady on the right is Mrs Howells. The date of the photo is about 1938 as the little boy was born in 1936 and looks about two.