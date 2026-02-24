Shropshire Star
39 pictures of Shropshire cinemas loved and lost - see how many you remember

Long before home streaming, local cinemas were central to our social lives, offering shared experiences that shaped generations.

By Tania Taylor
Published

Here we look back over the decades at some of Shropshire's cinemas - nearly all now lost - and recall the moments and faces that made them special.

Mr Barry Willis outside the old Clifton Cinema, aka Essoldo Bingo, in Old Street, Ludlow. They were the Clifton Buildings. Incidentally the Shropshire Star used to be housed in the part of the buildings on the left with the big window. This picture accompanied a story used on December 8, 1986, in which Mr Willis, owner of the Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth, was trying to save the old cinema and restore it to its former glory. In the event the buildings were demolished.
Demolition work under way on the Clifton buildings at Ludlow on April 1, 1987. The story was: 'Ludlow's former cinema held its last picture show some years ago. Now the building is heading for High Noon as a demolition crew gets to work on the steel-framed furniture. The Clifton has been at the centre of a local campaign aimed at saving it for community and arts use. Its fate was sealed when district councillors gave permission for flats to be built on the Old Street site.'
New Street, Oswestry, looking towards the Century Cinema, with the Cross Market on the right and the Grapes Inn on the left. This picture is used in the book Oswestry Through Time by David Trumper which says the cinema opened as the King's Hall in 1914. The caption gives no date but it looks to be about 1960. The book caption says the cinema became the Granada Bingo Club and in 1998 was converted into a Wilkinson hardware store.
The Regal cinema in Oswestry. The photo was likely taken in the 1950s.
The Town Hall Cinema, Wellington, in the 1930s. The film being advertised is Kay Francis in Sweet Aloes. Sweet Aloes was a 1936 film. This picture is from Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is from the collection of her late father Fred Brown, who came from Wellington and was a historian of Wellington area cinemas, pubs, and so on. On leaving school at 14 in 1937 he was an assistant projectionist at the Regal cinema at Hadley, and then was projectionist at the Clifton cinema in Wellington from 1938 for 24 years. Later he was projectionist at the Grand Theatre in Wellington until it closed down. Lynne is from Telford and on 01952 617373. This picture was copied with her permission from her display at a Newport community event with history displays on Friday, June 15, 2018. Wellington cinema. Wellington cinemas. Library code: Wellington nostalgia 2018.
Staff at the Grand cinema, Wellington, in 1938. The page in the scrapbook gives the caption: 'Pat Ford and Mary Taylor.' Also the 1938 date. It also appears in a memories booklet captions: 'Pat and Mary, two members of the Grand staff in the thirties, by the combined sales kiosk and pay box.' This picture was shared by Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is another from the collection of her late father Fred Brown.
Clifton cinema staff in 1941. The album caption is: 'Some members of the staff at the Clifton cinema, Wellington, in 1941. Fred Brown, Edna Taylor, Helga Rosenberg, Fred Jones, don't know, Ron Rigby. Front: Mary Taylor, Molly Butler.' This picture was shared by Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is another from the collection of her late father Fred Brown.
Staff at the Grand cinema, Wellington. Undated, but likely to be c.1948 as the movie Paleface on the poster in the background was a 1948 film. They are obviously cleaners or similar. This picture was shared by Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is another from the collection of her late father Fred Brown.
The Clifton cinema, Wellington, in the 1950s. This picture is from Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is from the collection of her late father Fred Brown, who came from Wellington and was a historian of Wellington area cinemas, pubs, and so on. On leaving school at 14 in 1937 he was an assistant projectionist at the Regal cinema at Hadley, and then was projectionist at the Clifton cinema in Wellington from 1938 for 24 years. Later he was projectionist at the Grand Theatre in Wellington until it closed down. Lynne is from Telford and on 01952 617373. This picture was copied with her permission from her display at a Newport community event with history displays on Friday, June 15, 2018. Wellington cinema. Wellington cinemas. Library code: Wellington nostalgia 2018.
An undated picture of the Grand cinema in Wellington. This is among memorabilia owned by cinema enthusiast and historian Bob Paddock.
Staff at the Grand cinema, Wellington, in 1959. The page in the scrapbook gives the caption: 'Grand Theatre, Wellington. Pat Turner, Pat Chatham, Anne Weaver (manageress), Hilda Jones, Elsie Royale.' Also the 1959 date. Obviously it must have been around Christmas given the decorations in the background. This picture is from Mrs Lynne Purcell, and is from the collection of her late father Fred Brown, who came from Wellington and was a historian of Wellington area cinemas, pubs, and so on. On leaving school at 14 in 1937 he was an assistant projectionist at the Regal cinema at Hadley, and then was projectionist at the Clifton cinema in Wellington from 1938 for 24 years. Later he was projectionist at the Grand Theatre in Wellington until it closed down. Lynne is from Telford and on 01952 617373. This picture was copied with her permission from her display at a Newport community event with history displays on Friday, June 15, 2018. Wellington cinema. Wellington cinemas. Library code: Wellington nostalgia 2018.
The projection room of the Clifton Cinema, Wellington, taken on June 16, 1979. Pictured is Mr Nigel Howard, chief projectionist at the cinema.
