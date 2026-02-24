39 pictures of Shropshire cinemas loved and lost - see how many you remember
Long before home streaming, local cinemas were central to our social lives, offering shared experiences that shaped generations.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
Here we look back over the decades at some of Shropshire's cinemas - nearly all now lost - and recall the moments and faces that made them special.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.