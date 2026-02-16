Exotic Zoo in Telford Town park has swung open its doors for families looking for something fun and educational to do over the holidays and throughout the year.

During the winter the zoo was only open at weekends, but now it is back open every day.

There are many different species of animals, but one new arrival is Wilbur the Brazilian porcupine.

Wilbur, the Brazilian tree porcupine who is now at home at Telford's Exotic Zoo

Scott Adams, managing director of the zoo, said: “Wilbur is an amazing Brazilian porcupine which is a super unusual animal in the zoo world. You’re not going to see one of them in many places.”

Simon Bonella-Foster, a zookeeper, said: “He arrived a couple of days ago. Sweet potato is one of his favourites.

“You can see the spikes, these defensive mechanisms. They can’t actually shoot their spikes out; that’s a bit of a myth for all porcupines. They actually have to be pressed, so normally they would back up and ram into you.”

Zookeeper Simon Bonella-Foster has been helping Wilbur the tree porcupine settle in at Telford's Exotic Zoo

There is also a brand new fossil lab.

“We’ve got a natural history museum which has got a brand new fossil prep lab, and you can meet Tom, our new palaeontologist, over half term,” Scott said. “He’s going to be in the lab unboxing and starting to prep a four-metre ichthyosaur [extinct marine reptile] skeleton so there’s some really exciting stuff going on.”

He added: “We’re super excited to be opening. We’ve got new animals. We’ve got loads of keeper talks going on throughout the whole of the half term, so we can’t wait for people to come and visit us for the first time in 2026.

Scott Adams, managing director at Telford's Exotic Zoo

“We’ve got about 70 separate species of animals. You can come and explore our rainforest zone, our desert zone, our outback, our nocturnal zone, our farmyard. We’ve got a jungle cafe.”

There are lots of animals to meet at the zoo

“We’re open from now for the rest of the year so come on down,” said Simon. “There’s lots of stuff to see.”

To learn more about the zoo, visit exoticzoo.co.uk/.