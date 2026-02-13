Eyton Hall, at Eyton-upon-the-Weald-Moors, near Wellington, is opening this Sunday, February 15.

The hall is the former home of Thomas Campbell Eyton, an ornithologist and naturalist who was a friend of Charles Darwin, the evolutionary theorist and Shrewsbury’s most famous son.

The gardens will be open between 12.30pm and 4pm, with entry costing £5 per person. The snowdrop walk has been running for six years.

Money raised will be donated to the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust.

There will be hot drinks and cakes available as well as a plant stall.

Mark and Cathy Pollard, owners of Eyton Hall, are opening the gardens for a snowdrop walk this weekend

Mark and Cathy Powell, current owners of Eyton Hall, are looking forward to welcoming the public.

“It’s a walled garden in a traditional manor,” said Mark. “It’s not a replication but an indication of what it was in the 19th century. Then it’s sections of woodland garden and a series of older specimen trees planted back in the 19th century mostly.

“It makes for a short, interesting walk around on a Sunday afternoon.”

Cathy added: “One of the nice things that people say about the garden and that they like is that it’s not just glades and glades of snowdrops but we have trees and plantings.”

The manor at Eyton has been identified since the Domesday Book (1087), and the Eyton family resided there from then until 1962.

Thomas Campbell Eyton assembled one of the largest ornithological collections in the country and added a galleried museum wing to house it. He also established extensive pleasure gardens with woodland walks and ponds, introduced notable specimen trees, many of which still survive.

Dogs are not allowed on the snowdrop walk, and the route is not wheelchair accessible.