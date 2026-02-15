The Crown Players are getting ready to put on a show at Charlton School, Apley Avenue, Wellington this half term.

There will be performances of the play from Monday to Saturday (February 16 to 21).

Monday to Thursday the shows will start at 7pm. On Friday it will start at 6.30pm and on Saturday there will be a 1.30pm matinee nefore the final 6.30pm evening show.

Money raised from ticket sales will be donated to Severn Hospice. Over the years, Crown Players have raised around £158,000 for local charities.

The Crown Players are getting ready to perform Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Baby Bear is Ronnie Stinson, nine, Goldilocks is Miley Dean, Daddy Bear is Pamela Higgs and Mummy Bear is Zoe Carver. Photo: Steve Leath

It will be something of a family affair, with four generations of one family involved.

Pat 'Nanny Pat' Wakeley is helping make costumes and her daughter Julie Evans is playing the Squire. Pat’s grandson Matt Stinson is helping behind the scenes and great-grandson Ronnie Stinson, aged nine, is playing Baby Bear.

Liz Corbett, who has been involved in local theatre in Wellington for 58 years, is producing the show this year alongside Charlie Hughes.

Her son Adam is organising the lighting and sound. He started his theatre journey with The Crown Players and is now a lighting technician at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Photo: Steve Leath

Liz said: “It’s a really fun show. It’s supporting Severn Hospice and we have a wonderful cast.

“It’s a panto with traditional British humour. We’ve got pies in the face, we’ve got slapstick. It will be lots of fun for the audience.

“We would love people to come along a help us raise as much as we can.”

Julie, who has been in the group for 43 years, added: “It’s great fun. You can have a terrible day at work but then you come here, do your rehearsal and go home with a big smile on your face. We’ve raised loads of money for charity.”

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £6 for concessions and £25 for a family.

To book tickets, call Julie on 07538 035737 or email thecrownplayers@gmail.com.