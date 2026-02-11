Visitors invited to test their fitness at zoo’s half term challenge

The team will be unveiling a new arrival at the zoo, and there will be talks from the zookeepers every half an hour throughout the day. There are lots of animals to meet in their Rainforest Zone, Desert Zone, Nocturnal Area, and Farmyard, all located within Telford Town Park.

On Saturday, February 14th and Friday, February 20th, you can visit the all-new fossil prep lab, which is part of their on-site natural history museum. See behind the scenes at a prep lab, where their palaeontologist, Tom, will be working on a real 4 metre long mosasaur skeleton, and you can chat to Tom about palaeontology.

Exotic Zoo will be open from February 14 to 22 from 11am - 4pm during half term.

Find out more at exoticzoo.co.uk/pages/february-half-term