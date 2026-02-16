Shropshire attraction embracing the mud after weeks of rain

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford is inviting families to pull on their wellies, zip up their waterproofs and embrace the elements with ‘The Great Hoo Zoo Mudventure’, running throughout the half term break.

Rather than battling the mud, the zoo is celebrating it, highlighting the vital role muddy environments play in nature and animal behaviour, while encouraging visitors to enjoy a week of gloriously squelchy outdoor fun.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy daily ‘Muddy Animals’ talks, where keepers will explain why and how certain species thrive in muddy habitats. The talks will feature some of the zoo’s most enthusiastic mud-lovers, including swamp-dwelling monkeys, deer and the ever-popular capybara, widely regarded as the true champions of mud.

The zoo's capybara love the mud!

Families can also get hands-on with a Mud Pie Making Contest, putting creativity to the test, as well as taking on the Muddy Wellies Trail, following clues and fun facts around the zoo for the chance to win a prize.

“Mud might seem inconvenient for us, but for many animals it’s essential,” explained a Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Owner, Will Dorrell. “From cooling down and protecting skin to encouraging natural behaviours, mud is part of being wild. The zoo is home to mud loving capybaras and even swamp monkeys, and this event is all about helping people understand the role that mud has in ecosystems all whilst having a brilliant, yet muddy time.”

“Wellies are strongly recommended, mess is guaranteed, and smiles are pretty much inevitable,” added Will. “It’s about getting outside, learning something new, and remembering that nature isn’t always clean and tidy, and that’s exactly what makes it wonderful.”

The Great Hoo Zoo Mudventure runs until February 22, and is included with standard zoo admission.