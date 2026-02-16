Spectacular Christmas illuminated tractor run in Builth Wells has raised £7,400

The funds will be shared between Hear to Help Fund, Cancer Research – Builth Wells Branch and Builth Wells Christmas Lights Fund

The tractors covered in dazzling lights and decorations, transporting Santa, elves and the Grinch kicked the festive season off in style as hundreds of people packed the streets to watch over 40 vehicles pass by.

The run completed a 25 mile route, visiting more rural villages and festive revellers before returning to town when families then went along to the Christmas grotto at the Strand Hall to enjoy a few minutes with Santa and receive a gift courtesy of the town council.

Santa also visited nurseries, creches and primary schools in the area.

Now the organisers of the tractor run have revealed how much money the big event raised.

Lead organiser and Builth Wells Town Councillor Gwyn Davies said the event had attracted about the same number of tractors as last year but drivers had stepped up their decorations.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who played a part in making this year’s Builth Wells Illuminated Tractor Run such a tremendous success.

“To our dedicated volunteers and committee members — your hard work, time and commitment behind the scenes make this event possible each year.

“To Builth Wells Town Council — thank you for your continued support of this fantastic community event.

“A special thank you to Lisa Griffiths for her professional administration assistance. Your organisation and support throughout has been greatly appreciated.

“To every single person who brought a tractor to the event — you are the heart of the run. The effort put into preparing and lighting your tractors creates something truly special for our town and visitors.

“I am delighted to confirm that an incredible total of £7,400 was raised. These funds will be shared between Hear to Help Fund Cancer Research – Builth Wells Branch Builth Wells Christmas Lights Fund

“This is a fantastic achievement and a real reflection of what our community can accomplish when we work together. Thank you once again to everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all at the next Tractor Run.”

The second annual tractor run was organised by Councillor Davies with help from Builth Wells Young Farmers Club, Brecknock YFC, Builth Wells Town Council and they said it had ‘totally surpassed their expectations’.

This year the tractor run met at Builth livestock market before traveling to Cilmery, Garth, Beulah, Llanafan, Newbridge and then back to the cattle market where hot food and refreshments were be available.