Peaky Blinders: Soundtrack for The Immortal Man to be released

Put together by RCA Records UK, the album features the film’s score by Peaky Blinders series collaborators Antony Genn and Martin Slattery as well as original songs from Grian Chatten (Fontaines D.C.) and Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers).

Also included on the soundtrack is a curated selection of needle drops from artists who have shaped the Peaky Blinders sound. Highlights include a newly recorded version of Nick Cave’s ‘Red Right Hand’, Chatten’s collaboration with Lankum on ‘Hunting the Wren (The Immortal Man version)’, and two transformative Massive Attack covers — one by Chatten, the other by Girl In The Year Above.

The soundtrack will be released digitally on March 6.

Barry Keoghan will star as Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will finally see Tommy Shelby and Co. hit the big screen. Actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the Birmingham gangster, said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.” Fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan will be joining the cast as Tommy’s son, Duke.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select cinemas on March 6, and streams on Netflix from March 20.

