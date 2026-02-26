Shropshire Star
Telford motorist, 58, who failed to give police a breath sample gets four-year road ban

A motorist who failed to give a breath sample to police has been banned from driving for four years.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Robert Gadd, aged 58, was asked to provide a sample to officers in Shrewsbury on November 16 last year but failed to do so.