Work begins on 15 wheelchair-friendly homes on long‑vacant patch of land in Telford
Work is under way on a £1.3m scheme that will create 15 accessible apartments for residents on a patch of land in Telford that has stood vacant for more than 15 years.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Work has begun on a new development in Telford that will provide 15 fully wheelchair‑accessible homes for social rent.
The scheme is being built on a patch of brownfield land near Randlay Community Centre, next to The Randlay Farmhouse pub. The site has stood vacant since 2009, when work began to redevelop the centre of Randlay and create new shops and a community hub.
Plans for 14 one‑bedroom assisted living units were approved in 2021, but work never progressed beyond the demolition stage.