Work begins on 15 wheelchair-friendly homes on long‑vacant patch of land in Telford

Work has begun on a new development in Telford that will provide 15 fully wheelchair‑accessible homes for social rent.

The scheme is being built on a patch of brownfield land near Randlay Community Centre, next to The Randlay Farmhouse pub. The site has stood vacant since 2009, when work began to redevelop the centre of Randlay and create new shops and a community hub.

Plans for 14 one‑bedroom assisted living units were approved in 2021, but work never progressed beyond the demolition stage.