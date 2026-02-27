Man, 23, found with cocaine in Oswestry is fined hundreds of pounds
A man who was caught with cocaine in his possession has been fined hundreds of pounds.
Jay Stewart, aged 23, had a quantity of the class A drug in Oswestry on November 13 last year.
