Fire crews called to three-vehicle crash on the A41 with one person trapped in vehicle

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident, on the A41 at Whitchurch, at around 9pm yesterday - Thursday, February 26.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

An update from the fire service said the crash involved three vehicles.

It added that one person had been freed from the vehicle using hydraulic equipment.