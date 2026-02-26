The Lockside Café at Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, has unveiled a series of special events and showcases throughout spring to draw in the crowds, after losing 70 per cent of its trade following the closure of the Llangollen Canal.

The events kick off with a Bakers’ Day and Spring Market on March 29, with all the stalls already booked.

Chris Burtonwood, who runs the café with his mum Jane Beaumont, sister Rachel and brother Matthew, said the response since the canal collapse at Christmas had been ‘nothing short of incredible’.