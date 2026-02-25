Overnight closures planned at Whitchurch roundabouts set for resurfacing

Shropshire Council says the A525 Business Park Roundabout and the Nantwich Road Roundabout will undergo repairs from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, with closures in place each night from 8pm to 6am.

Access will be maintained for residents and businesses located within the closure area when it is safe to do so, and emergency vehicles will still be able to pass.

Shropshire Council says the A525 Business Park Roundabout and the Nantwich Road Roundabout will undergo repairs from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, with closures in place each night from 8pm to 6am. Photo: Google

All other traffic will be directed via a signed diversion route, with alternative options available depending on vehicle type. Drivers are being asked not to park on the affected roads while the work is carried out.

Further details can be found by searching the One Network roadworks website. The council has warned that all planned works may be subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The resurfacing will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.