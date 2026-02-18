Ultra‑rapid electric vehicle charging hub proposed for crumbling north Shropshire mill

David Roberts, owner of D A Roberts Fuels, has asked the local authority for permission to renovate 'The Old Mill' on Chester Road in Grindley Brook.

Grindley Brook Mill, which is not listed but has been identified as a 'non-designated heritage asset', is a former grain mill that dates back to the late 19th century.

Documents claim the site is currently "underused and unattractive", with both the building and the exterior areas used for storage.