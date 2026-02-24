Coffee shop coming to former chapel in Whitchurch

Applicants Mr and Mrs Shore sought listed building consent for the plans regarding The Old Music Hall in Dodington.

It was formerly a Presbyterian chapel and dates back to 1707. The use as a church ended in 1824 when it became a school, and more recently the building has been a dance hall and builders’ store. Currently, it is used as a music/dance hall, with storage ancillary to the main hall.

However, Mr and Mrs Shore’s proposal involves the conversion and internal fit-out of part of the existing building to provide a new coffee shop. All external and internal features of the main chapel will be preserved, with the only change to the appearance being to the single-storey wing.

It is anticipated that the premises will only be able to seat a small number of customers and will mainly cater for those visiting the music hall.

The set opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, although in practice it is likely the premises will only be open alongside the music hall, so there will be irregular hours of operation.

Parking will be served by the existing car park to the music hall, while all waste will be stored in segregated bins.

“The proposed change of use is considered acceptable in terms of planning and compliant with the appropriate national and local planning policies,” said Dominic Saywell of agents Bateman Architectural Design Ltd.

“It will serve to reinvigorate a currently underused, dilapidated listed building with a suitable use and furthermore enhance the current use of the remaining building providing for a more economically sustainable use of the site and protecting the future of the heritage asset.”

Melanie Williams, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, said permission should be granted subject to conditions being adhered to.

“The proposal for the internal and external alterations would result in enhancements to the listed building and wider conservation area both in respect of visually and accessibility,” she said.