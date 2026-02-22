Shropshire Star
We visited a north Shropshire pub which offers a great meal and works to support local brewers and producers

It's a pub set in the far north of Shropshire which continues to surprise and thrill newcomers through its warm welcome, hot and tasty food and cold and refreshing drinks.

By James Vukmirovic
The northern part of Shropshire on the border with Wales is a vast and open area full of countryside, farms, hills and small communities connected by A-Roads like the A495.

The road runs through the area from Ellesmere to Whitchurch and, along the way, it runs through the small village of Welshampton, a village with a unique and very welcoming pub called the Sun Inn.

It's a pub with a history dating back to the 1870s, having served as a coaching inn, and even has bottles from that era which were excavated from the garden when a renovation took place.

Buffalo Mazzarella and Parmesan chips is on the specials menu
The Sun Inn has expanded in size since reopening in July 2012, with new areas added and a big and very scenic beer garden outside, while inside features two lounge bar areas, a dining area and a conservatory, with old fashioned furniture complemented by antique mirrors and old books.

It is a freehold pub and is currently managed by Dan Beeston, who said he had been at the pub for five years and said it was almost like a hidden secret for many people.

Dan Beeston poses with assistant manager Gemma Pritchard and chef Jack Kelly
He said: "It's a wonderful place in a wonderful village on the A495 and is very easy to get to, but you wouldn't believe the amount of times I have people turning around and saying that they've always passed, but never been in.