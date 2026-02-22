We visited a north Shropshire pub which offers a great meal and works to support local brewers and producers

The northern part of Shropshire on the border with Wales is a vast and open area full of countryside, farms, hills and small communities connected by A-Roads like the A495.

The road runs through the area from Ellesmere to Whitchurch and, along the way, it runs through the small village of Welshampton, a village with a unique and very welcoming pub called the Sun Inn.

It's a pub with a history dating back to the 1870s, having served as a coaching inn, and even has bottles from that era which were excavated from the garden when a renovation took place.

Buffalo Mazzarella and Parmesan chips is on the specials menu

The Sun Inn has expanded in size since reopening in July 2012, with new areas added and a big and very scenic beer garden outside, while inside features two lounge bar areas, a dining area and a conservatory, with old fashioned furniture complemented by antique mirrors and old books.

It is a freehold pub and is currently managed by Dan Beeston, who said he had been at the pub for five years and said it was almost like a hidden secret for many people.

Dan Beeston poses with assistant manager Gemma Pritchard and chef Jack Kelly

He said: "It's a wonderful place in a wonderful village on the A495 and is very easy to get to, but you wouldn't believe the amount of times I have people turning around and saying that they've always passed, but never been in.