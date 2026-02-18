Inside the stunning new look restaurant at the renowned West Midlands vineyard near Stourbridge after significant investment

The newly refurbished space at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate has now opened to the public after an extensive makeover in collaboration with a leading London design agency, combining contemporary features with the heritage which defines the estate.

The end-result is an inviting atmosphere that complements the award-winning wines produced on the estate situated in Bobbington, South Staffordshire.

A striking wine bottle installation forms a signature feature, while oak tables overlook the vines outside.

At the heart of the redesign is 'Martin's Snug' - an intimate and welcoming space created as a tribute to the late Martin Vickers who founded the vineyard in 1983. His passion and vision helped establish Halfpenny Green as a pioneer of English winemaking, and the commemorative area provides a fitting nod to the legacy that continues to shape the estate today.

The revamped restaurant at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate

The refurbishment has been overseen by Lisa Vickers, whose creative direction and attention to detail have helped to bring the project to life, alongside top London designer Maria Hipwell, of PARKBENCH.

It is hoped the new-look restaurant enhances the visitor experience at the estate which is set for a busy spring and summer season ahead.

The site, which also includes a gift shop, deli, butchery, craft village and fishing pools, will be open for Mother's Day and Easter outings, with guided vineyard tours and tastings bookable on the estate's website.

Motor homes are also being welcomed for overnight stops in a new development for the business, as it positions itself as a destination experience for visitors from across the region and beyond.