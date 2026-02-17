Campaigners celebrating after Staffordshire pub dating back to 17th Century given new historic value listing

The villagers in Sutton have been celebrating after Stafford Council renewed the Asset of Community Value (ACV) listing for The Red Lion.

The council’s decision came five years after the roadside inn, with 17th century origins, was sold to developers Vanbrugh Construction, which specialises in steel-framed modular houses.

Vanbrugh has said it wants to turn the site into a total of seven properties, but the company’s proposals have consistently been refused and now a second ACV has been issued for a further five years.

Sutton residents said they were delighted by the latest news, which they say recognises the significant value the pub has to the social life of the village and have said a heart-felt thank you to Stafford MP Leigh Ingham, Council representative Antony Reid and ward councillors Mark Winnington and Scott Spencer for their ongoing support.

Spokesman David Frost said the residents’ aim is to transform the site into a not for profit, community-owned hub offering essential services, meeting spaces, events and clubs for the local and wider community, with The Red Lion at its heart.

He said: “Stafford Council are clearly conscious of the damage the loss of the facility has had on our community and they have the power to instigate a Compulsory Purchase Order if Vanbrugh Construction remain unwilling to negotiate, allowing the building to further deteriorate.

“Residents have already proved we have the will and the means to reinstate the site.

The Red Lion has been closed since 2020, but continues to have an Asset of Community Value

“Comprehensive, fully-costed business plans have been drawn up and we have the funds available to bring The Red Lion back to life as a true community asset for generations to come.

“The council love the idea of community-owned assets and, as The Red Lion is our sole remaining community venue, it's a very strong case for a Compulsory Purchase Order.”

Residents said planning applications have so far been rejected on the basis of seven ‘fundamental and insurmountable’ obstacles to the development proposals.

They also claim, despite repeated requests, Vanbrugh Construction have failed to secure the property or instigate any maintenance procedures, resulting in substantial theft and vandalism.

Leigh Ingham, MP for Stafford, Eccleshall, and the villages said: “Assets of Community Value, like village pubs, are hugely important to our rural communities and deserve to be protected for current and future generations.

"Residents in Sutton are doing a brilliant job to try and save The Red Lion, and I’ll continue to support them while pressing in Parliament for stronger protections for Assets of Community Value across the constituency.”

Vanbrugh Construction and Stafford Council have been contacted for a comment.