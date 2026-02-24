We got a glimpse at the exciting global street food dishes at Birmingham’s latest food hall with food from Palestine to Ethiopia and beyond

Food hubs, food halls, food markets - call them what you will, they are fast becoming THE place to hang out in Birmingham, with a raft of new destinations popping up in recent times.

It doesn’t seem that long ago since we only had Digbeth Dining Club leading the way in street food meet ups (with its latest venture opening at Brierley Hill on Friday - February 27).

But the casual dining experience has continued to win a wealth of fans with its endless opportunities for everyone to try innovative cooking from some of the most creative chefs around - for a reasonable price.

And Alfred Works in Digbeth could be the most exciting yet.

Situated in the Custard Factory, where Crazy Pedros once stood and of course where gallons of Birds custard originated, this is the latest venture from food hall curators, Blend - which takes price in offering a platform to talented chefs bringing authentic street food from across the globe and the UK’s diverse communities to new audiences.

I was invited to experience a glimpse of what to expect in Digbeth at another food hall from Blend in Sheffield - called Cambridge Street Collective - and was thrilled with what I found.

Ruz box with slow roasted lamb from Baity Palestinian Kitchen

It really did offer an opportunity to try dishes inspired by some of the world’s more underrated food destinations.

There were vendors from Palestine, Ethiopia, Eritrea, the Indian city of Hyderabad as well as Hong Kong, Greece, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Thailand and Greece.

There were also local food traders celebrating the Steel City’s own take on a taste of Italy along with burgers, bubble tea and some pretty impressive looking egg dishes.

Read more about the newly opened Alfred Works in Digbeth in Birmingham here: New food hall featuring 15 independent kitchens, social gaming zones and cultural events programme opens in historic Birmingham venue

At first it kind of reminded me of the oh so popular Asia Asia food hall on Pershore Street in China Town in Birmingham.

But, this was a bigger offering with a far more diverse food offering than the unique Asian fusion experience offered here.

The Cambridge Street Collective was buzzing as we arrived on a Saturday afternoon.

Spicy chicken loaded fries from House of Habesha at Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield

There were families with young children, couples and groups of friends - young and old - all enjoying their own bespoke dining experience in a sociable environment, with music and chatter filling the floors and outdoor spaces.

There was a play area for youngsters at one end while a group of ladies carried a bottle of fizz with glasses across the floor making their way to another area.

It didn’t take too long to get a seat and there were separate bar areas on each floor where everything from craft beers to cocktails and mocktails were available.

I felt compelled to try out some Palestinian food - I’ve never made it to the country myself, but generally adore all Middle Eastern food.

I wasn’t disappointed.

Baity Palestinian Kitchen offered a simple, but tasty looking menu from which you could choose a base from bread, rice, salad or fries and add a topping. There were great lunch deals available and the option to try Musakhan - the National Dish of Palestine.

I decided to try the Ruz Box (Maqlubo rice option, served with tahina sauce and slaw) topped with 9hr slow roasted lamb (£14).

I didn’t have to wait too long until my buzzer was buzzing and I collected by piping hot tub of deliciousness.

The lamb was plentiful and packed full of flavour. The crunchy, cooling slaw blended in beautifully and the gorgeous blend of colours added to the more-ish munch.

The yoghurt was also an extra wholesome taste of goodness.

Baity Palestinian Kitchen at Cambridge Street Collective

And the good news is - this is one of the new food offerings at our nice and local Alfred Works in Birmingham.

From Palestine, our next stop was to Ethiopia and Eritrea (it was actually the food stall next door at the Cambridge Street Collective) where we tried the soul food offerings from House of Habesha.

The freshest, authentic East African dishes all looked so incredible. Options included spinach stew, spicy timtimo (a red lentil stewed in onion dish with garlic and ginger), kulwa (lamb stew with berber spices) and loaded fries.

We went for the loaded spicy chicken loaded fries option - and were so glad we did. The juicy chunks of meat were smothered in the freshest spices offering a perfect kick of flavour topped with a lush, creamy garlic mayo and parsley.

We also tried one of the best quality and most generous chicken gyros meals from Gyros Express.

You definitely need a good appetite to tackle this one, and won’t be disappointed to ensure you have enough space to enjoy the grilled chicken, tastiest chips with greek pitta and salad with tzatziki sauce.

There are 15 food partners at Alfred Works in Digbeth which opened its doors on February 20. The venue is also offering next-level drinks and a host of events including pop-ups, themed nights, chef collaborations and more.

It’s a fantastically exciting addition to Birmingham’s amazing street food offering - don’t miss out, get yourself down there as soon as you can.

The new venue brings together a global lineup of independent kitchens, immersive experiences, and community initiatives under one roof. Photo: Charlie Geater Photography

Here’s the full list of food partners at Alfred Works in Digbeth to whet your appetite:

Fuego 1987 - Mexican-~American Fusion

Jimmy’s Burgers - Burgers born from obsession

Clapping Seoul - Korean Street Food

That Kick - Kickin’ Pan Asian Flavour

Baity Palestinian Kitchen - Authentic Palestinian Flavours

FUKU Food - Comfort classics with a modern Asian twist

Little Penang - Authentic Malaysian-Chinese flavours

Sapore - Classic Italian soul food

Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion - Caribbean-rooted cuisine

House of Habesha - Bold Flavours from Eritrea and Ethiopia

The Milkcake Man - Dreamy desserts made with love

Tai Wei - Taiwan’s signature spice, heat and heart on a plate