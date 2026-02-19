Powys food and drink producers join St David’s Day food showcase at Spitalfields Market

Newtown’s Radnor Preserves is renowned for its hand-crafted jams, jellies, and preserves

Taking place on Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1, and set within one of London’s most historic food destinations, the market will feature more than a dozen Welsh food and drink producers.

The event will celebrate Wales’ position as a modern food nation, renowned for producing world-class food and drink.

The producers from Mid-Wales are Newtown’s Radnor Preserves, renowned for its hand-crafted jams, jellies, and preserves that blend founder Joanna Morgan’s family recipes with innovative flavour combinations; and Talgarth’s Sobremesa Drinks, which produces small-batch fermented ales and ciders using natural ingredients and traditional fermentation methods.

Joanna said: “We’re delighted to be returning to London to celebrate St David’s Day and to have the opportunity to reunite with our London-based fans and introduce new customers to our delicious award-winning Radnor Preserves products.

“Our Welsh roots are at the heart of what we do and we’re excited to be showcasing our iconic Bara Brith & Rum Marmalade, Welsh Cider & Leek Chutney and our award-winning Radnor Classic Seville Orange Marmalade.”

Founder and CEO of Sobremesa Drinks, Adrian Morales Maillo said: “Sobremesa’s core mission is to honour the taste of Wales through terroir-driven farmhouse beers and natural ciders. So being able to share the Welsh Pomona with a wider audience is truly amazing. We believe that every bottle tells a story, and we hope that our farm to glass approach inspires people to enjoy authentically Welsh drinks.”

Spitalfields Market, with its rich trading heritage and reputation for outstanding produce, provides the perfect backdrop to tell the story of Welsh food and drink to a London audience. Over the weekend, visitors will be invited to discover products that reflect the quality, character and ambition of contemporary Wales - from heritage-inspired favourites to innovative, modern brands.

The Spitalfields showcase forms part of a wider St David’s Day celebration being organised by Food & Drink Wales, the Welsh Government’s food division, which alongside its vital role in supporting and nurturing the sector, uses food and drink as a powerful way to express national identity, creativity and pride.

From artisan producers to established Welsh brands, the events will highlight how Wales’s food and drink scene is shaped by its landscape and brought to life by the people who make it.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS said: "St David's Day is the perfect moment to celebrate the exceptional quality and creativity of Welsh food and drink producers. From award-winning charcuterie to innovative craft spirits, the businesses showcasing at Spitalfields represent the very best of what Wales has to offer.

"Our food and drink sector is built on strong foundations -protected geographical status, sustainable farming practices and generations of skilled production. But it's also a sector that continues to evolve, with producers combining their heritage with fresh ideas and ambitious growth plans.

"Events like this are vital for connecting Welsh businesses with new markets and demonstrating to buyers across the UK that Wales is a modern food nation with products that can compete at the highest level."