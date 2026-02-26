Retired army warrant officer Peter Ance Lawrence, aged 80, died at Royal Stoke University Hospital on February 12 this year after an incident at home in which his partner Rita Rowley died.

Mr Lawrence had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 84-year-old Mrs Rowley at their home in Woodlands Grove, Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, on January 27 this year.

When police arrived on the scene, Mr Lawrence had self-inflicted, life-threatening injuries to his abdomen and was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition until his death.

An inquest into Mr Lawrence’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury today (February 26).

The court was told that Mr Lawrence was a widower, born in Perivale, London in 1945.

It was Mr Lawrence who called the emergency services. Police forced entry to the property and found him with serious injuries.

Paramedics provided advanced life support and Mr Lawrence was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, where he received surgery.

However, his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on February 12. He was identified by routine hospital identification.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Mrs Rowley and Mr Lawrence,

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned Mr Lawrence’s inquest to July 16 this year, but said: “This inquest will be linked with that of Rita Rowley, the late partner who sadly passed away at that home address.

“It is anticipated that they will take place on the same day, but this is subject to a complex police investigation.”