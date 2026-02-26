Final days for Whitchurch home and garden store as town centre site hits the market
A home and garden store in Whitchurch has confirmed its final day of trading will take place this week, as the building goes up for sale for £800,000.
By Megan Jones
Colour Supplies is set to close its Mill Street store in Whitchurch this Friday (February 27) as the long‑standing premises goes on the market.
The business, which also operates branches in Oswestry and Wrexham, said the Whitchurch shop had been “a special part of our journey” and staff would be “very sad” to lock up for the final time.