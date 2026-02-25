Careers Connections pilot links Mid Wales learners with local employers

The employer-led initiative connects Mid Wales businesses directly with schools, helping young people better understand the range of careers available in the region through practical, hands-on activities that reflect real-world roles and skills, such as designing and building structures, exploring sustainable materials, and learning how different parts of a business work together on a project.

The first Careers Connections session took place at Ysgol Llanfyllin in Powys during the autumn term, where Year 8 pupils met with local construction-related businesses.

Through interactive workshops, pupils explored different roles across the construction sector, developed teamwork and problem-solving skills, and learned how classroom learning links to real jobs in Mid Wales.

A further Careers Connections event took place at Ysgol Gwernyfed in Powys, where businesses from the manufacturing and engineering sectors provided pupils with insight into the breadth of roles available locally.

Learners had the opportunity to engage directly with employers, explore sector-specific skills, and better understand the pathways into related careers.

A session was also held at Ysgol Penglais in Ceredigion, where learners met with local employers and took part in interactive activities designed to showcase the skills, roles and opportunities available across key sectors in the region.

The session provided pupils with valuable insight into the variety of career pathways available locally and helped strengthen connections between schools and employers.

Emma Thomas, RSP Chair said: “The Careers Connections pilot forms part of the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership’s wider work to strengthen links between education and employers and support the development of a skilled local workforce. Feedback from the first sessions has highlighted strong engagement from learners, teachers and businesses alike.”

Feedback from pupils in a session evaluation survey stated that 66% of the pupils were more interested in careers in construction and manufacturing and engineering than before attending the sessions.

The sessions highlighted the different pathways into employment, with apprentices sharing their experiences. Women working in these typically under represented industries also spoke about their roles and career journeys, helping to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage more female learners to consider careers in these areas.

Emma-Jane Williams, business engagement adviser at Careers Wales, said: “Meaningful employer engagement is vital in helping young people make informed decisions about their future. Giving young people the opportunity to meet employers and take part in hands-on activities helps bring careers to life in a way that is relatable and inspiring. Building on Careers Wales’ existing employer engagement offer to schools, initiatives like Careers Connections play an important role in helping learners understand the opportunities available to them locally and the skills they may need in the future.”

During the sessions, pupils were also shown where to find out more about different career pathways using the newly launched Careers in 360 platform, which allows young people to explore roles, workplaces and skills through immersive, interactive content, www.careersin360.com

Further Careers Connections visits are scheduled over the coming months, including sessions at Ysgol Calon Cymru, Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Llanfyllin, as the pilot continues to expand across Mid Wales.

Careers Wales is encouraging learners, alongside schools and parents, to engage with its services to explore future career options, understand the skills employers are looking for, and access advice and guidance at every stage. https://careerswales.gov.wales/