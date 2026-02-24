Grieving mother turns heartbreak into hope in powerful knife crime awareness talk to students

Pooja Kanda addressed up to 120 learners at the Institute of Technology, based at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site, across two awareness sessions, followed by a Q&A with those attending.

She bravely shared the heartbreaking story of her son Ronan, who was only 16 when he was murdered in Wolverhampton in 2022 after being mistaken for someone else.

“He was not the target, yet his life was taken,” she told the room.

“Ten more steps and he would have been home. It was a case of mistaken identity.”

Pooja explained how Ronan had gone out to see a friend after finishing his GCSEs – a small reward after weeks of hard work.

“He never got to see his GCSE results. I did. He got As and worked so hard to get them, up at 6am studying,” she said.

“Ronan was everything you could want in a son. He was very popular, kind, and he never shied away from being the strongest version of himself.”

A devoted Liverpool FC supporter, Ronan was remembered for his warmth and sense of humour.

Pooja Kanda presenting to students

Reflecting on life before her loss, Pooja added: “My life was amazing and full of laughter. Then I lost my son, and myself. The trauma I feel from that day to this is 100% a nightmare - the scary movie that you watch is reality for me.”

She spoke candidly about how unaware she had been of the extent of knife crime in her own community until that devastating night.

“When this happened, I had no idea we had such a problem. I had to search online to find out what a machete was. People think it will not happen to them. So did I, and how wrong I was.”

With courage and honesty, Pooja described how her grief turned into a campaign for change – starting with a petition and a march, followed by lobbying Government, including then opposition leader Keir Starmer, which ultimately led to Ronan’s Law.

“My fight started that day. What I’m doing, what I am fighting for, I hope it will protect other people’s children,” she said.

“Every time I speak like this I am going through so much, but I will do it again and again if it stops you becoming a victim. We will never stop spreading Ronan’s story and his light that shines.”

She encouraged learners to stay safe, walk away from danger, and reach out to parents, teachers or police if they ever feel worried or at risk.

“What matters is that you walk out of that door today and make a difference in your life,” she added. “One moment can change everything. Prevention is key.”

The sessions were led by Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road.

Thanking Pooja for sharing Ronan’s story, he said: “Pooja is truly inspiring and incredible. Her bravery and passion held the room from start to finish, and her message will stay with our learners.

“On behalf of everyone at Coleg Cambria, I’d like to thank her for coming and for everything she continues to do.”

During her visit, Pooja also viewed the Knife Dragon sculpture on site – a striking, hand-crafted artwork depicting a dragon protecting a small child, built from decommissioned weapons collected by North Wales Police.

Affectionately named ‘JohnFree’, the sculpture was created in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council and incorporates kitchen knives, samurai swords and bayonets welded into steel frames.

Lit at night in the national colours of Wales, it stands as a powerful reminder of the devastating impact knife crime can have on individuals, families and communities – and of the vital role education and collaboration play in prevention.