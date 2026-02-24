The first ever Llandrindod Wells Mayor’s Air Cadet has attended his first official engagement

Mayor's Cadet Sgt Ellis Yeo with Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva at Wylesfield Care Home's 60th anniversary celebration

The Mayor of Llandrindod Wells Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva presented the inaugural role to Sergeant Ellis Yeo, who now wears an embroidered badge ‘Mayor’s cadet’.

The presentation to Sgt Yeo took place at 579 (Llandrindod Wells) Squadron’s 85th Anniversary celebration at Holy Trinity Church recently.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “I was approached by Flt Lt Mark Lumb about appointing a mayor’s cadet last November and I hope it is a tradition that following mayors will continue.

“Quite a few other towns have them.

“Seven cadets put their names forward and along with a cadet officer we interviewed the seven. The standard was incredibly high and after a difficult decision Sgt Yeo was chosen.”

Sgt Yeo accompanied Councillor Deeks-D’Silva on his first official engagement to Wylesfield care home in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, which was celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Residents, families, colleagues and special guests came together to mark six decades of Wylesfield being a place so many people have called home.

They included Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, Nina Davies, Director of Social Services and Wellbeing at Powys County Council, along with Pete Lathbury, Strategic Commissioning Manager, and Elaine Hiatt, Powys’ Care Homes Programme Manager.

Netty Steadman, previous Wylesfield Manager, and Pat Sharman, who shares a long-standing personal connection to the home were also present.

The celebration was also a chance to recognise long-serving team members, whose compassion and dedication have been at the heart of Wylesfield’s success for six decades.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said; “It went well at Wylesfield, Ellis was a credit to his squadron. There was cake, lots of cake.”

The Air Training Corp’s anniversary event was attended by ex-members of 579 Squadron along with the High Sheriff Sally Roberts and the Mayors of Llandrindod Wells, Newtown and Llanwrtyd and Llandrindod Wells Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls.

The Mayor of Llandrindod Wells presented the inaugural Mayor's Cadet to Sgt Yeo and presented a donation to the squadron.

Four new cadets were enrolled during the event along with awarding Duke of Edinburgh badges and recognising the drumming achievements.

The veterans of the Royal British Legion attended and paraded their standard with the air cadets’ banners - an honour for us.

Meanwhile, in his monthly report to Llandrindod Wells Town Council, Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he had also attended former councillor Will Francis’ funeral, the Powys Teaching Health Board consultation and the protest against industrial scale turbines and pylons at the Senedd.

As it was the start of the Chinese New Year of the Horse, a year of vibrancy and fiery energy, symbolizing bravery, adventure, vitality, and momentum, Councillor Deeks-D’Silva opened a Chinese fortune cookie to see what the council could expect for the year.

It read ‘a kiss is not a kiss without the heart.’