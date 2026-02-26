Road near Market Drayton to close for eight days for bridge repairs

Part of Lostford Lane in Tern Hill is set to close for more than a week while the repairs are carried out.

Shropshire Council said the road will be shut to vehicles 24 hours a day from Monday (March 2) to the following Tuesday (March 10) to allow for kerb works and the dismantling and reconstruction of the bridge’s upstream parapet.

A section of Lostford Lane in Tern Hill near Market Drayton is set to close for more than a week while bridge repairs are carried out. Photo: Google

Two-way traffic lights will also be in operation around the clock at the junction of Lostford Lane during the scheme.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted along a signed route but access will be maintained for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

The work will be carried out by the council’s contractor, Kier, with supervision from WSP. Advance notice signs will be installed at the bridge, and information letters will be delivered to affected properties.

A spokesperson said the council recognises the works may cause disruption and will “make every effort to minimise its impact”.