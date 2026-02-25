Market Drayton community art event to support disabled children's charity

Market Drayton's Newlife store will be hosting work from local amateur artists, with the funds raised going to support the charity's work to help children with disabilities.

Organised by Creative Drayton, a group of local artists, the fundraising art event takes place on March 5 from 6pm to 8pm and will showcase 12cm x 17cm postcards featuring an original image of any subject.

The postcards, which fall into the categories of primary school, high school and adult, will then be sold with the funds raised donated to Newlife, which provides specialist wheelchairs, buggies, beds and car seats for children with disabilities.

Newlife Market Drayton staff member Mandy Janes is helping to prepare for the community art event

Denise McGowan from Creative Drayton said: “As part of our desire to support and nurture fellow artists we wanted to hold an event which would also support a local charity – and the idea of encouraging artists to create individual postcards that would be sold to benefit Newlife was born.

“We have had 26 entries in a variety of media and are looking forward to showcasing them on the evening. Our judges include the town mayor Tim Manton, Newlife representative Annette Whittaker and local artist and previous ArtsFest organiser Suzanne Edwards.”

Newlife has nine stores across the UK, including Market Drayton, which sells new stock donated by high street stores at discounted prices.

Karla Morris, Market Drayton store manager, said: “We are looking forward to a fun evening as we showcase the creative artwork of some of our local talented artists of all ages.

“We are so grateful to Creative Drayton for organising this fundraising event, and with the proceeds donated to Newlife it means every penny will help a child with a disability receive the right equipment they need to enjoy all the opportunities life has to offer.”