I see history in every corner of this Shropshire town – now it's time it was named Town of Culture

Unsurprisingly, Shrewsbury is among several local towns to publicly throw its hat into the ring for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition.

The contest, launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will see the winning town receive £3 million and deliver a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

While towns across the country are now preparing their expressions of interest ahead of spring shortlisting, we’re taking a closer look at the local contenders vying to become the UK’s first Town of Culture – and where better to begin than with our own Town of Flowers?

A town where history lives in the streets

Shrewsbury Castle

Shrewsbury’s rich history is expected to sit at the heart of its campaign – a story that local leaders say is written directly into the town’s streets, buildings and character.

Mayor Alex Wagner argues that Shrewsbury’s past isn’t something preserved behind museum glass, but something residents and visitors encounter with every step.

“Walk from Wyle Cop down to The Square, wander along Pride Hill, slip through Grope Lane, cross over to Butcher Row and Fish Street, head up Swan Hill or out towards Frankwell and you’ll see exactly why Shrewsbury should be the first Town of Culture,” he said.