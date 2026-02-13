Six towns backed by Shropshire Council have applied to be the UK Town of Culture - is yours one of them?

Launched by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), the new UK Town of Culture programme "aims to celebrate the cultural contribution of towns across the country, spotlight local stories, empower communities, and create lasting cultural legacies".

The first step for the six Shropshire towns is to submit their expressions of interest (EOI), detailing their unique cultural stories, plans to make culture accessible for everyone, and ideas to deliver a successful programme.

Shropshire Council said it was "pleased" to confirm its support for Bridgnorth, Broseley, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Shrewsbury as each prepares to submit an EOI to the Government’s UK Town of Culture 2028 competition.

Bridgnorth

Successful bidders will be shortlisted and invited to submit full applications. One town will ultimately be awarded the title of UK Town of Culture 2028, receiving £3 million, while two finalists will each receive £250,000 to deliver ambitious cultural programmes.

Market Drayton's Buttercross

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for communities, said: “Communities thrive when we work in genuine partnership, and this process gives us the opportunity to collaborate closely with six fantastic town councils, creatives, volunteers and local organisations. Each of these towns has a distinctive story to tell, and we are proud to stand behind them as they develop their bids.”

Ludlow

Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, added: “Shropshire’s market towns are at the heart of our economy and our identity. Success for any of our wonderful towns in this competition would represent a gain for Shropshire as a whole. The opportunity to showcase our heritage, creativity and local strengths on a national stage is one we are thrilled to support.”

Coleham in Shrewsbury

DCMS intends to announce the shortlist of places that will proceed to the next stage of the competition in spring this year.

To find out more about the UK Town of Culture 2028 and the bidding process, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-town-of-culture-2028-expression-of-interest.