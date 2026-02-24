1,500-home Tasley Garden Village housing development on outskirts of Bridgnorth gets the green light

Plans for Tasley Garden Village, a 1,500-home development planned for southwestern edge of Bridgnorth, was submitted by Bloor Homes Limited and Taylor Wimpey in May 2025.

Today (February 23) following a prolonged consultation process, the proposals finally went before Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee for councillors to make a decision on the plans.

The committee was told that the Tasley site was "open countryside/agricultural land of 112.3 hectares located in eastern Shropshire on the southwestern edge of Bridgnorth” that straddled three parish council areas: Morville, Bridgnorth and Tasley.

Jonathan Burns, senior planning director at Pegasus Group, agents for Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey, said the proposals had been six years in the making and that the developers had engaged with the community throughout the process.

He pointed out to the committee that not only would the plans meet a range of housing needs for the area, and include sports facilities, a country park and new homes, there would also be an allocation of 14.6 hectares for employment land that would create jobs and support local enterprise.

He added that section 106 obligations will also include delivery of primary school infrastructure, medical centre facilities and the establishment of a new bus service.