Farmers' market idea floated for Shropshire town

Bridgnorth currently has a market every Friday and Saturday under the town hall. There are also five permanent pitches in High Street.

Now Bridgnorth Town Council is asking potential traders if they would be interested in a Bridgnorth farmers market.

In a social media post, Bridgnorth Town Council said: “Would you be interested in trading at a farmers and local produce market on the fourth Sunday in every month?

“If so then please contact us on 01746 762231 or email groundsandservices@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk."