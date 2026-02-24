NFU Cymru Livestock Board raises concerns about castration and tail docking consultation

Castration and tail docking are widely used for a range of management and animal health and welfare (e.g. reducing flystrike) reasons.

The NFU Cymru Livestock Board met last week to discuss the proposals in a consultation being undertaken by Welsh Government in conjunction with Defra, the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive.

The board were clear that the proposed new rules, which would require the administration of pain relief (anaesthetic) prior to tail docking or castrating followed by an analgesic when using rubber rings, would introduce new risks.

The board maintains that the current rules that allow for the use of rubber rings in lambs up to seven days without anaesthetic must remain in place.

NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chair Rob Lewis said: “These proposals will be of concern for sheep producers across Wales. Whilst government may feel the proposals will be a positive for animal health and welfare, we are very clear that the proposals being put forward that would require the administration of anaesthetic and analgesic to very young lambs will cause more harm and good. Tail docking and castration of young lambs are vital to ensure effective management and high health and welfare standards are maintained on a wide range of flock systems in Wales and across the UK. It is vital that we maintain the ability to continue to use rubber rings and clamps on farm for young lambs.”

