Shropshire Star
Close

Pick-up truck driver, 46, who was caught after taking cocaine in Shrewsbury gets road ban

A pick-up truck driver who was caught driving after taking cocaine has been handed a motoring ban.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Charles Machin, aged 46, drove a Mitsubishi L200 in Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury on November 1, 2024.