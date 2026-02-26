Harry Burgoyne to become new Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper coach

Former player Harry Burgoyne will become Shrewsbury Town’s new goalkeeper coach.

Speaking at the supporters’ parliament, boss Gavin Cowan confirmed Burgoyne - who has been playing for Alfreton Town - will step into the vacant role.

Burgoyne has already been assisting behind the scenes in training, working closely with goalkeepers Matt Cox and Will Brook.

He will succeed Brian Jensen, who left Shrewsbury earlier this month after more than six-and-a-half years at the club.

“He is definitely at that stage where he has one eye on coaching,” said Cowan.

“We have been really impressed (so far) high level stuff. He is young, eager, and fits the management team well.”

Born in Ludlow, Burgoyne’s football journey began when he joined Wolves at the age of 12 after being spotted playing for local side Ludlow Town.

Before joining Shrewsbury in 2020, he had loan spells with AFC Telford United, Falkirk and Barnet, among others. During his time at Telford in 2015, he made nine appearances.

Burgoyne initially signed for Salop in January 2020 on a short-term deal until the end of the 2019/20 season. His stay was later extended and, in May 2022, the club exercised an option to retain him for a further season. He was released at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.