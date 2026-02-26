'We really want to help': Shropshire Council highlights support available after agreeing nine per cent council tax hike

This week, cash-strapped Shropshire Council agreed to increase council tax by an unprecedented nine per cent in a bid to protect council services.

After the full council meeting on Thursday (February 26), council leader Heather Kidd said the rise was unavoidable but stressed that support was available for those struggling financially.

New guidance pages on the council’s website have outlined help on offer for people worried about paying their bill.

Support includes the option to pay council tax over 12 instalments instead of 10, and a range of reductions for people on low incomes, single occupants, care leavers, and households affected by disability.

Residents can also access advice through the Household Support Fund - renamed the Crisis Resilience Fund from April 2026 - which covers help with energy, water, broadband and phone bills, free school meals, and benefit entitlements.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “After years of chronic underfunding from central government, we’ve been left with no other choice but to increase council tax.

"It is not a decision any of us want to make, but it’s the only way we can protect the many essential services that the people of Shropshire rely on us to provide.

“I don’t want this increase to add to the financial pressures that many people and families are under right now. I’m keen to stress that there is a wide range of support on offer from the council for anyone who’s struggling.

“We really want to help. Many people don’t know what help is on offer, or whether they are eligible for discounts to their Council Tax. For example, if you’re on a low income, if you (or people you live with) have disabilities, or if you’ve recently left care, you may well be eligible for a discount, or in some cases, may not have to pay at all.

“And that’s not all: if you’re struggling with bills and debt, we can help you with anything from free school meals during term time, heating, and even phone and broadband bills.

“I urge anyone who is struggling financially to visit the new web pages and get in touch as soon as possible – we want to help, and can only do so if you tell us about your situation.

“And if you know anyone who might be struggling, please ask them to contact us, too. We want to get the message out to everyone in Shropshire that financial help and support is available.”