Nine per cent council tax rise approved by Shropshire Council

The decision, described by some members of the council as a 'super rise', was agreed at a vote of the full council held at Shrewsbury's Guildhall today (February 26).

The 8.99 per cent increase means the average band D bill will go up by £162.42p, from £1,806.67 to £1,969.09.

The vote on the Liberal Democrat administration's budget was passed with 44 councillors voting in favour, 21 against and one abstaining.

The council had to be given permission for the rise by the Government because authorities can only increase council tax by 4.99 per cent in a year without a referendum, or the green light from Westminster.