Powys tenants urged to share their voices in new private renting survey

Powys County Council wants to better understand what life is like for private tenants and how well the sector is working for them on a day-to-day basis.

It has launched a survey to give private tenants a stronger voice and to explore whether there is interest in creating a county wide Private Tenants Forum that would ensure their views directly influence future housing policy.

Almost 23,000 people in Powys currently live in private rented accommodation, representing around 10,760 homes across the county.

But because tenants are spread across many communities and rent from a large number of mostly small landlords, it can be difficult for their experiences and concerns to be heard collectively.

The survey asks tenants to share views on the suitability and condition of their home, communication with landlords or letting agents, affordability, and any barriers that make it hard to find or move to suitable accommodation. Previous tenants and others with experience of the sector are also encouraged to take part.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “We want to understand how well the private rented sector is working for tenants in Powys. Your voice really matters. By sharing your experiences, you will help us build a clearer picture of the issues people face day to day – not just at moments of crisis.”

The commitment to establishing a Private Tenants Forum is part of the council’s Corporate and Strategic Equality Plan 2023–2027.

The forum would give tenants a stronger and more structured way to influence the council’s wider housing strategy and raise issues that matter most to them. The survey will help the council understand whether tenants want a forum, and if so, what form it should take – whether online, in person, through polls, meetings or other approaches.

Cllr Dorrance added: “This is a chance for tenants to help design a model that works for them. Whether you take part in the forum or simply fill in the survey, your views will guide how we take this forward.”

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to current private tenants, people who have rented privately in the past and others with experience of the private rented sector.

Contact details are only requested from those who may wish to be involved in shaping the forum.

To have your say and help shape the future of private renting in Powys, visit https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/private-tenant-survey

The closing date is April 5 2026.

For questions about the survey, contact the Housing Service at housing@powys.gov.uk or call 01597 827 464.