West Mercia Police said officers had been called to Ketley Bank in the town yesterday evening (February 25) and a 72-year-old man was arrested this morning.

The force said he remains in custody and the public should expect to see officers in the area as reassurance throughout the day.

A spokesman said: ""We responded to Fifth Avenue in Ketley, Telford after concerns were raised around 8.30pm yesterday that a man was in possession of a suspected firearm within a property.

"This morning a man, aged 72, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to cause fear of violence and remains in police custody. The incident was contained within the property and no injuries were reported.

"Officers are expected to remain at the scene today as further enquiries are carried out, and reassurance patrols will also be taking place in the area. Anyone who has any concerns is asked to speak to officers."

As a result of the incident the nearby Lantern Academy primary and nursery school was closed as a precaution following advice from police.

The incident was not on the school site, and had no connections to the school.

A spokesperson for the Learning Community Trust said: “On the advice of the police, we took the precautionary measure of closing Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank due to the ongoing police operation in the area.

“We appreciate this will have caused inconvenience, but the safety of children, parents and staff is always our number one priority. We will provide further updates to parents and carers as soon as more information becomes available.”