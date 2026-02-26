Shropshire Star
Valentine's Day cider thief who stole bottles from Shrewsbury Tesco is ordered to pay for them

A thief who stole cider from Tesco on Valentine’s Day has been ordered to pay for it.

By Nick Humphreys
David Severn, aged 44, stole two bottles of Henry Weston’s cider worth a combined £5 from the supermarket chain’s shop at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre on February 14 this year.

Severn, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Severn to pay £5 in compensation.