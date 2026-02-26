David Severn, aged 44, stole two bottles of Henry Weston’s cider worth a combined £5 from the supermarket chain’s shop at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre on February 14 this year.

Severn, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Severn to pay £5 in compensation.