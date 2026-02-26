Mental health training extended to rugby clubs in Wales

The course helps teams, coaches and players to recognise and offer support to people who may be experiencing mental health difficulties.

The highest rates of suicide in Wales are in men between 35 and 55. It’s anticipated that providing them with a space that focuses on both positive mental and physical wellbeing will be beneficial.

More than £2m is also being invested in the National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-harm Research at Swansea University.

The online course, run by UK Coaching and mental health charity Mind, has already seen more than 400 football clubs across Wales signing up to take part.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to ensure sports clubs can provide supportive spaces where people feel valued and included.

Speaking at a male suicide prevention summit at Rodney Parade in Newport, Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy urged rugby clubs to sign up to the training.

She said: “It is crucial men have access to support before reaching crisis point.

“Sport can play a valuable role in reaching men who are struggling with their mental health. We want more sports club to learn how to provide their players, teams and staff with support at an early stage.”

Organisations including the Dragons, Sport Wales, Samaritans, Mind, Lads and Dads and 2Wish are among those attending the male suicide prevention summit today, organised by the Welsh Government.

Expanding mental health training to sports clubs is in line with the ambitions in Wales’ Suicide Prevention and Self-harm Strategy, which was launched last year and is designed to improve access to support and to reduce stigma.

Progress has been made in improving access to support services without the need for a referral with more than 230,000 people contacting the 111 press 2 mental health service since it was launched in Wales in 2022.

Rhys Blumberg, CEO at Dragons RFC, said: “We were delighted to host the male suicide prevention summit at Rodney Parade as we take mental health awareness very seriously for all our players, coaches, and staff.

“As a professional rugby club that represents a huge area of Wales, we are always keen to expand the work we do to offer advice and guidance on mental health.

“We welcome news that awareness training is being rolled out to rugby clubs across Wales to provides people with the skills to help support them in the most appropriate way and join the Welsh Government and other stakeholders in encouraging all clubs to access this vital new resource."

Sports Minister Jack Sargeant said: “Sports clubs are so much more than places to play – they are places where friendships are formed, where people find belonging, and where we can look out for one another.

“With more than 400 football clubs already signed up, I know our rugby clubs will embrace this opportunity with the same enthusiasm, and I encourage them to get involved."