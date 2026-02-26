Road in north Shropshire town centre faces five day closure for resurfacing work

Mill Street in Whitchurch will undergo five days of resurfacing work from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, with the road set to close daily between 9.30am and 4pm.

Access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure when it is safe to do so, as well as for pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, horse riders and emergency vehicles.

Mill Street, Whitchurch. Photo: Google

All other traffic will be directed via a short, signed diversion route, pointing drivers towards Rosemary Lane and Dodington.

Drivers are being asked not to park on Mill Street while the works are taking place.

Further details are available on the One Network roadworks website. The scheme is being carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.